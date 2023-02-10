Niranjan Reddy takes charge as Regional Fire Officer in Visakhapatnam

February 10, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

D. Niranjan Reddy took charge as Regional Fire Officer, Visakhapatnam (Zone-1), at the office of District Disaster Response & Fire Officer, Dandu Bazaar area, here on Friday. Six districts comes, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, under the jurisdiction of Zone-1 -

While taking charge, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that special drives would be conducted to prevent accidents in pharma Industries. He also said that emphasis will be given on conducting awareness programmes and mock drills for hospitals and industries.

He said that the Regional Fire Office was newly opened in connection with the strengthening of the zonal system and to enhance the operational efficiency of the A.P. State Disaster Response & Fire Services. While Zone-1 is headed by RFO, Visakhapatnam, Zone-2 will be manned by RFO Rajahmundry, Zone-3 by RFO Guntur and Zone-4 by RFO Kurnool.

Agni app

He also said that recently, the Fire Department has launched Agni app for better citizen services and it also has NOC module, through which citizens can apply for Fire NOC. New Regional Training centre has been established in Vizianagaram for giving training to security and safety personnel in Industries and hospitals, he added.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy earlier worked as RFO of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).