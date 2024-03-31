ADVERTISEMENT

NIPM in association with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to organise HR conference on April 26

March 31, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM)-Visakha Chapter, in association with RINL (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), will jointly organise a one-day HR conference under Central Region, NIPM at L&DC, RINL, here on April 26.

The theme of the conference is ‘Transformation of Organisation through HR Practices – Employee Experience and Employee Engagement.’

The brochure of the conference was inaugurated in the Chambers of S.C. Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL, in the presence of Murali Dhara Rao, Regional Vice-President, NIPM.

The Central Region of the NIPM covers 10 chapters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The conference sessions will be undertaken by industry experts, famous academicians and HR professionals. Several HR professionals from various public and private organisations are expected to attend the conference as delegates.

