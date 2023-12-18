Ninth Indian Control Conference begins at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The ninth Indian Control Conference (ICC-9) was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday. The Control Society organised the conference to discus advances in control and system theory and allied areas, as well as their applications. The ICC is held every year at a different academic institution in India.

Leading control theorist, Fellow of Royal Society and SERB National Science Chair and presently Distinguished Professor at IIT Hyderabad M. Vidyasagar, IIT Adjunct Faculty and Presently GITAM CSE –Dean C. Vijay Sekhar others participated in the inaugural session.

The Control Society is a non-profit society taking initiatives to bring together research groups from the industry and academia in India that are actively involved in research and development activities in the area of systems and control theory and practice.

