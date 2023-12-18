ADVERTISEMENT

Ninth Indian Control Conference begins at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth Indian Control Conference (ICC-9) was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday. The Control Society organised the conference to discus advances in control and system theory and allied areas, as well as their applications. The ICC is held every year at a different academic institution in India.

Leading control theorist, Fellow of Royal Society and SERB National Science Chair and presently Distinguished Professor at IIT Hyderabad M. Vidyasagar, IIT Adjunct Faculty and Presently GITAM CSE –Dean C. Vijay Sekhar others participated in the inaugural session.

The Control Society is a non-profit society taking initiatives to bring together research groups from the industry and academia in India that are actively involved in research and development activities in the area of systems and control theory and practice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US