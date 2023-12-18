GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ninth Indian Control Conference begins at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam

December 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth Indian Control Conference (ICC-9) was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday. The Control Society organised the conference to discus advances in control and system theory and allied areas, as well as their applications. The ICC is held every year at a different academic institution in India.

Leading control theorist, Fellow of Royal Society and SERB National Science Chair and presently Distinguished Professor at IIT Hyderabad M. Vidyasagar, IIT Adjunct Faculty and Presently GITAM CSE –Dean C. Vijay Sekhar others participated in the inaugural session.

The Control Society is a non-profit society taking initiatives to bring together research groups from the industry and academia in India that are actively involved in research and development activities in the area of systems and control theory and practice.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.