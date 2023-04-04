Nine year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by helper in school

April 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a shocking incident, a 50-year old who works as a helper in a school allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl, while she had gone to the washroom on the campus, at Kurmannapalem under Duvvada Police Station limits here.

Though the incident occurred on April 1, it came to light on April 3, after the local police registered a case late on Monday night.

According to the police, on April 1, when the Class IV student was going to the washroom, the accused, who cleans washrooms in the school, allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl informed about the incident to her parents after going home the same day.

On Monday, the girl’s parents along with some of the family members rushed to the school and reportedly beat up the accused. They also informed about the incident to the police. Senior police officials from Law & Order wing and Disha Police personnel rushed to the school and conducted an inquiry.

On Monday night, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Inspector of Duvvada Police Station Srinivasa Rao said the police registered cases under Section 354 (A) and also invoked POCSO Act against the accused.