August 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 57-year-old person at Kancharapalem here on Sunday. According to the police, the accused who lives in the same locality, had allegedly took the girl to an isolated place by sweet-talking her, while she was playing in the colony and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The Kancharapalem police have identified the accused but are yet to arrest him. A case was registered. Disha Police will take over the case.