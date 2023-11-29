ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by neighbour at Malkapuram

November 29, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The accused is yet to be taken into police custody.

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 28-year old married man at Malkapuram area in Visakhapatnam. The incident came to light after parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the local police, late on Tuesday night.

Inspector of Malkapuram police station, G. Demudu Babu said that the accused man resides in the neighbouring house of the victim, a Class IV student.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during the absence of the victim’s parents. While the girl was playing in her house all alone, the accused reportedly sweet-talked the girl and took her to his house, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl informed hr parents about the incident, and they lodged a police complaint.

The accused is yet to be taken into police custody. Disha police are taking over the case.

