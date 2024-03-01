GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine-year-old girl allegedly raped in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

March 01, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth at Chompi village under Araku Valley police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The incident came to light after the local police registered a case on Friday. As per the reports, when the girl, a Class IV student, was going to an isolated place to attend nature’s call, the youth reportedly took her to an isolated place and raped her. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, the police registered a case under the relevant sections. The girl was sent for medical examination.

