Nine-year-old boy washed away in stream

Visakhapatnam

16 November 2021 01:15 IST

A boy was feared drowned while crossing a bridge at Pandrangi of Padmanabham mandal in the district in the early hours of Monday. Karteek (9) was crossing the bridge over the stream at Pandrangi, when he fell into the water and was washed away, as water was overflowing on the bridge due to rains. The officials and villagers are searching for the boy.

