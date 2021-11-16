A boy was feared drowned while crossing a bridge at Pandrangi of Padmanabham mandal in the district in the early hours of Monday. Karteek (9) was crossing the bridge over the stream at Pandrangi, when he fell into the water and was washed away, as water was overflowing on the bridge due to rains. The officials and villagers are searching for the boy.
Nine-year-old boy washed away in stream
Special Correspondent
Visakhapatnam,
November 16, 2021 01:15 IST
Special Correspondent
Visakhapatnam,
November 16, 2021 01:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 1:15:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/nine-year-old-boy-washed-away-in-stream/article37513405.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story