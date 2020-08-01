Nine killed in crane accident in Hindustan Shipyard, Visakhapatnam

About nine persons have died at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here in Visakhapatnam, when a crane collapsed and fell on the workers. All of them were employees and working at the site.
According to Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, as per the initial investigation nine persons have died when the crane collapsed on them and one person was seriously injured. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Mr. Meena said that the crane was a newly erected one and was undergoing trial runs when it collapased between 11 a.m. and noon.
Malkapuram police is investigating the incident and relevant cases will be booked after the findings, said Mr. Meena.
Responding over the incident to media, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that he has spoken to the district collector who has sent team of officials to the spot. He said that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and see that the families of the deceased get adequate financial compensation.
Meanwhile, a number of families have reached the HSL gate seeking whereabouts of their kin. They alleged that neither the management nor the police were giving information about their beloved who are held inside. We do not know who is dead and how is alive, said a family member.
HSL is the oldest shipyard in the country founded by industrialist Walchand Hirachand in 1941 under Scindia Steamship Navigation Company.
In 1961, the shipyard was nationalised and renamed Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL). In 2010, HSL was transferred from the Ministry of Shipping to the Ministry of Defence.
