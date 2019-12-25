Visakhapatnam

Nine held for ‘smuggling’ ganja in city

CTF team raids industrial estate

A team of City Task Force (CTF) on Tuesday arrested nine persons including two from Bihar and two from Maharashtra, when the latter were allegedly transporting 44kgs of ganja in an auto-rickshaw from Visakhapatnam agency areas.

Acting on the tip-off from credible sources, a CTF team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao raided an industrial estate at Kancharapalem and arrested the accused. A vehicle, ₹36,050 in cash and 12 cellphones were also seized from the possession of the accused. The case has been handed over to Kancharapalem police for further action.

Banned tobacco products seized

Meanwhile, another team of CTF conducted raids at Butchirajupalem in Airport police station limits and arrested P. Nagesh, and seized banned chewing tobacco products worth ₹ 65,000.

