Nine held for ‘smuggling’ ganja in city

A team of City Task Force (CTF) on Tuesday arrested nine persons including two from Bihar and two from Maharashtra, when the latter were allegedly transporting 44kgs of ganja in an auto-rickshaw from Visakhapatnam agency areas.
Acting on the tip-off from credible sources, a CTF team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao raided an industrial estate at Kancharapalem and arrested the accused. A vehicle, ₹36,050 in cash and 12 cellphones were also seized from the possession of the accused. The case has been handed over to Kancharapalem police for further action.
Banned tobacco products seized
Meanwhile, another team of CTF conducted raids at Butchirajupalem in Airport police station limits and arrested P. Nagesh, and seized banned chewing tobacco products worth ₹ 65,000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.