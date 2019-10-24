Nine held for ‘killing’ rowdy-sheeter

The Anakapalle Town police on Wednesday arrested nine persons for their alleged involvement in murder of rowdy-sheeter K. Rajesh (30) who was done to death at Park Centre in Gavarapalem area on October 21.

The police also confirmed that gang rivalry was the reason for the murder. The accused have been identified as D. Krishna, a rowdy-sheeter and the main accused in the case, D. Appalanaidu, D. Bhaskara Rao, Kishore, D.V. Venkata Krishna, D. Kiran, K. Anil Kumar, P. Hema Kumar and P. Bharat. “There were disputes between the gangs led by Rajesh and Krishna. Appalanaidu allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Rajesh,” DSP Praveen Kumar said.

He said that the accused allegedly beat Rajesh with wooden sticks on his head and left the body on a road to make it look like an accident. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused.

Krishna has rowdy-sheet opened against him. Rowdy sheets will be opened on rest of the accused. Night patrolling will be intensified in Anakapalle, he added.

Cases have been registered and all the accused have been remanded.