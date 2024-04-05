Nine fishermen suffer severe burns after boat catches fire in mid-sea off Visakhapatnam coast

April 05, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nine fishermen suffered severe burns after their fishing boat caught fire in the mid-sea off Visakhapatnam coast here on Thursday.

Following the information of the fire accident, patrolling vessel of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera which was at sea, rushed to the spot and rescued the fishermen. It was learnt that it took almost two hours to shift the survivors to the Visakhapatnam Port, further which they were moved to King George Hospital (KGH) with the help of district medical officials. The injured were also given first-aid by the authorities.

Coast Guard officials said that soon after receiving the information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded fishermen.

Cylinder blast

It was learnt that cylinder blast in the fishing boat has led to the fire accident. More information is awaited.

President of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Janakiram told the media that the crew and the boat belong to the Kakinada harbour.

