Nine arrested for possession of deadly weapons, ganja

December 24, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Two Town Police arrested nine persons for possession of knives and machetes and 22 kg of ganja and creating a ruckus by brandishing the weapons in public in an inebriated condition late on Thursday night at Adwani Junction Park near Bowdara Road in the city. Police said three of the accused, identified as E. Vinay Kumar, Killi Tharun Kumar and Nadupuri Naveen, are habitual offenders and have rowdy-sheets at different police stations. The accused, all in their early 20s, also tried to obstruct the police when they tried to arrest them.

