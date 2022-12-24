ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested for possession of deadly weapons, ganja

December 24, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The accused, all in their early 20s, also tried to obstruct the police when they tried to arrest them.

The Hindu Bureau

The Two Town Police arrested nine persons for possession of knives and machetes and 22 kg of ganja and creating a ruckus by brandishing the weapons in public in an inebriated condition late on Thursday night at Adwani Junction Park near Bowdara Road in the city. Police said three of the accused, identified as E. Vinay Kumar, Killi Tharun Kumar and Nadupuri Naveen, are habitual offenders and have rowdy-sheets at different police stations. The accused, all in their early 20s, also tried to obstruct the police when they tried to arrest them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US