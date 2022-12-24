  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine arrested for possession of deadly weapons, ganja

The accused, all in their early 20s, also tried to obstruct the police when they tried to arrest them.

December 24, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Two Town Police arrested nine persons for possession of knives and machetes and 22 kg of ganja and creating a ruckus by brandishing the weapons in public in an inebriated condition late on Thursday night at Adwani Junction Park near Bowdara Road in the city. Police said three of the accused, identified as E. Vinay Kumar, Killi Tharun Kumar and Nadupuri Naveen, are habitual offenders and have rowdy-sheets at different police stations. The accused, all in their early 20s, also tried to obstruct the police when they tried to arrest them.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.