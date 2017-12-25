Nimble fingers at their creative best

Taking out their brushes and dipping them in palettes thoughtfully, close to 300 children have unleashed their painting prowess, piecing their ideas together and adding life to varied topics given on the spot to them.

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held at Sri Veda Dharma Rakshana Sahba here on Sunday saw nimble hands bringing out interesting concepts such as a fun-filled shopping experience, a little boy getting discouraged from brick-laying process at a construction site, scenes of nature’s wrath in varied formats and how gender inequality continues to be a persistent phenomenon.

While junior group (Classes IV to VI) picked up concepts such as natural disaster, shopping with family and stop child labour, those who participated in senior category (Classes VII to IX) brought out images that focused on bird watching, gender equality and sunken treasure.

After bagging the first position in senior category of the contest, T. Yashna, a Class IX student of GMR Varalakshmi DAV Public School, Rajam, told The Hindu that her efforts to pay attention to every minute detail yielded desired result.

A pleasant surprise

It was a pleasant surprise for Upasana Das, Class VI student of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, who secured the top spot in junior group. “Last year, I could not get any prize in the contest. But this time, bringing several elements as a part of the theme ‘shopping with family’ helped me win hearts,” she beamed with delight.

Sharing her experience at the event, P. Deepsri, Class VIII student of Delhi Public School, Anandapuram, who got a consolation prize in senior category, said that she was more than happy to sign up for the contest that encouraged her to work on the current issue – gender inequality.

D. Simhachalam, HoD of Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, who judged the paintings, said the best ones were selected based on the presentation of the theme, colours incorporated and quality of the picture.

He further said that participants tried their level best to mirror their ideas.

Top three winners in each category grabbed trophies and certificates. Consolation prizes were given to 14 participants in junior and senior groups and certificates were given to all.

While Thyrocare sponsored the event, Arrow Publications lent support as Knowledge Partner. Tamil Kalai Mandram extended support as snack partner and Sri Veda Dharma Rakshana Sabha was the venue partner.