Night temperature records a drop in Vizag city, Agency areas shiver in biting cold

December 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cold wave continues to grip the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. Many villages in G. Madugula, G.K Veedhi, Munchingputtu, Pedabayulu mandals recorded single digit temperatures on December 19 (Tuesday) night.

Meanwhile, the night temperature in Visakhapatnam city and Anakapalli also dropped. Several areas in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam (Rural) mandals are recording less than 15 degrees Celsius in the night.

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APDSPS), Kunthalam in G. Madugula mandal recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius on December 19 night, the lowest temperature to be recorded in the undivided Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours, while G. Madugula, G.K Veedhi and Borangula recorded the minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 9.6 degrees Celsius and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pedabayalu, Ananthagiri and Araku Valley recorded minimum temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius. Agricultural Research Station (ARS) at Chintapalli and Paderu recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Hukumpeta, many areas of Chintapalli and Koyyuru recoded the lowest temperatures between 12 °C and 14 °C.

Dense flog blanketed Araku Valley, Paderu, Ananthagiri and Chintapalli mandals. Severe cold accompanied by wind is forcing the tribal people of interior hamlets to stay indoors since evening. Many jeep drivers are avoiding early mornings rides due to poor visibility.

A police officer from Chintapalli sub-division said that only young police personnel were being assigned night patrolling duties due to poor visibility and cold.

“It becomes very cold between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Poor visibility due to thick fog makes driving difficult on the ghat roads. We are driving the vehicles with blinkers on. We are avoiding travel on the ghat road after evening unless it is necessary,” said a police sub-inspector.

Visakhapatnam city has also seen a drop in night temperatures of late. Gajuwaka, Dairyfarm, Gambheeram, Simhachalam, Kapuluppada, Padmanabham, Anandapuram, and Paradesipalem recorded minimum temperatures between 15 °C to 19 °C on December 19 night. Minimum temperature dropped below 15°C mark at Akkireddipalem and several interior areas in Pendurthi mandal.

Residents of Pendurthi, Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Yendada, Madhurawada, Akkireddipalem are experiencing severe cold in the night.

Narsipatnam, Golugonda, Madugula recorded less than 15 °C, while areas in Kotlavuratla, Butchayyapeta, Chodavaram, Yelamanchali, Kothakota, S.Rayavaram recorded between 15 °C and 17 °C. Anakapalli town recorded 16 degrees Celsius.

