Night parking can be a solution to slot constraints at city airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has come up with an alternative plan to overcome the shortage of slots during the peak hours by effectively utilising those available in the ‘non-peak’ hours, and thereby doubling the commercial flight movements at Visakhapatnam international airport by March next year.

At present, the airport is handling 66 passenger flight movements a day, but its runway can handle the movement of a maximum of 10 aircraft an hour. The Navy, which controls the movement of air traffic at the airport, shares the slots with the civilian (passenger) aircraft.

Peak hour traffic

The prime time slots —between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.— are in high demand by both the military aircraft and passenger carriers.

The operation of both kind of aircraft has been increasing over the years. The commercial airline operators do not prefer to operate during the non-peak hours for could have an adverse impact on their balance sheet.

Airport Director M. Raja Kishore, in consultation with a team of AAI experts, has prepared a plan for optimal utilisation of the existing slots through proper air traffic flow, air space management, route analysis and surface movement control.

The ongoing linear expansion of the airport terminal building is expected to be completed by May 2020.

The AAI has requested IndiGo airlines to consider parking of its three flights in Vizag and the latter has agreed to park its aircraft from May next year. The flights can land in the airport in the late night slots and take off before 9 a.m. to their scheduled destinations.

Once the IndiGo utilises the night parking facility, other airlines are also expected to follow suit. This would solve the problem of slots to some extent.

The airport has 12 parking bays including three aero-bridges at the new terminal building and four parking bays at the apron near the old terminal building.

Expansion plans

Meanwhile, the AAI is planning to expand the apron at the old terminal building. The proposal has been sent to the higher authorities and it is learnt that the Navy is also not averse to the plan. Plans are also afoot to build a new taxi track from the old apron to the new terminal building.