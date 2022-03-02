Night Food Bazaar in Vizag likely to reopen soon

GVMC writes to Collector and City Police seeking clarity

A long wait of the stall owners for the reopening of the Night Food Bazaar is likely to end soon, with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation planning to give its nod in this regard given the decline in COVID-19 cases and the night curfew being lifted across the State.

The Night Food Bazaar was started by the Urban Community Development (UCD) Wing of the GVMC in February 2020 near Old Jail Road. But for some complaints regarding sanitation, the bazaar did good business. However, a month after its opening, the bazaar was closed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reopened again in December 2020, but only for a few months as the second wave of the pandemic struck. Since then, it has been a long wait for the stall owners to resume business.

According to members of the Night Food Bazaar Association, despite a decline in COVID-19 in 2021, they were not given permission to reopen the stalls due to the night curfew. This led to many of their members suffering from heavy financial losses. Several food trucks which were bought on loans were also seized by the banks last year, they rued.

Central Park Food Truckers Welfare Association president K. Srikanth said that last month, they had met Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), Botcha Satyanarayana, who wrote a letter instructing GVMC officials to allow functioning of the bazaar.

“We are waiting for the GVMC’s nod for the past one week. It has been around 10 months since the bazaar was closed and we are reeling under financial distress. Even the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan have ended. We urge the GVMC to allow the bazaar to function with immediate effect,” Mr Srikanth said.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that they have written to the Collector and Commissioner of Police seeking clarity on the reopening of the bazaar. Once the officials respond, we will allow its reopening, he said.

The Night Food Bazaar has 35 registered members, while over 80 trucks operate in the surroundings.