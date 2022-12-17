NIFT Hyderabad opens admissions for next academic year

December 17, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad, have announced the opening of its admissions for the academic session starting July 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, NIFT Joint Director L. Madan Kumar Reddy said that the institute which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, has been offering various U.G courses like Design Stream – Bachelor of Design, which would include Fashion Design, Textile Design, Knitwear Design, Accessory Design, Leather Design and Fashion Communication. The Technology Stream will have Bachelor of Fashion Technology. Similarly, P.G courses like Master of Design, Master of Fashion Technology (M.F. Tech) and Master of Fashion Management (MFM), are open for admission, he said.

He said that interested candidates should register online for all modes of admission till December 31. The last date for online registration with a late fee of ₹5,000 is first week of January 2023. The officials also said that there will be a window to edit/update the application form during the second week of January 2023, while during the third week of January, admit cards (online) will be allotted. The Computer Based Test (CBT) entrance examination for all the U.G and P.G programmes will be held on February 5.

During the second week of February 2023, candidates can see the question papers with the answer key using their registered user id and password on the admission portal after completing the examination, Mr. Madan Kumar Reddy said. He said that the result of the entrance examination will be released during March 2023. Tests like group discussion/Interview will be held during April 2023. The final result will be declared during May 2023 in online, he added.

He said that students can apply online through www.nift.ac.in. He said that NIFT is also organising counselling sessions at various cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Professor & Chairperson Fashion Management Studies, M. Annaji Sarma, was present.