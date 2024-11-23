ADVERTISEMENT

NIFT announces admission schedule for the coming academic year starting from July 2025

Published - November 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced opening of its admissions for the academic year starting from July 2025. The online registration for the admissions started from November 20 and the last date is January 6, 2025. The last date of online registration with late fees of ₹5,000 is January 7 to 9, 2025. The authorities announced that the written entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes has been scheduled on February 9, 2025. The situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview will be held during April 2025. The final result will be declared online during the last week of April, 2025, while the seat allocation is during May to June, 2025. Interested students can only apply online on website: www.nift.ac.in/admission 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US