NIFT announces admission schedule for the coming academic year starting from July 2025

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced opening of its admissions for the academic year starting from July 2025. The online registration for the admissions started from November 20 and the last date is January 6, 2025. The last date of online registration with late fees of ₹5,000 is January 7 to 9, 2025. The authorities announced that the written entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes has been scheduled on February 9, 2025. The situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview will be held during April 2025. The final result will be declared online during the last week of April, 2025, while the seat allocation is during May to June, 2025. Interested students can only apply online on website: www.nift.ac.in/admission