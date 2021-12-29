‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to be organised on January 10

Visakhapatnam

29 December 2021 17:25 IST

People may submit their grievances relating to EPF on or before January 5

The first ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’, for this year, will be held at the Regional PF Office, Marripalem VUDA Layout, here on January 10.

The ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’, being conducted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on the 10th of every month, has been rechristened as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ last year. The idea is to make it more participatory and broadbased.

Advertising

Advertising

All Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers as well as employers (both exempted and unexempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues can send the same to the Regional P.F. Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, on or before January 5.

The grievances/issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaramm may be sent to the respective districts offices on or before January 5 as the district offices are also conducting this programme separately. The grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Nidhi Aapke Nikat), Visakhapatnam, duly super scribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’, according to Assistant PF Commissioner Veera Manikanth K.

They may register their grievances either through post/courier/fax no.0891-2558734/e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in. Further, any member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF A/C No./at least with details of the establishment last served. Specific time slots are allotted according to the classification of stakeholders of the EPFO.