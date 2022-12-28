ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on January 10

December 28, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’, in 2023, will be held at the Regional PF Office, Marripalem VUDA Layout, here on January 10.

The ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’, being conducted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on the 10th of every month, has been rechristened as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. The idea is to make it more participatory and broad-based.

All Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, as well as employers (both exempted and un-exempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues can send the same to the Regional P.F. Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, on or before January 7.

The grievances/issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may be sent to the respective districts offices on or before January 7 as the district offices are also conducting this programme separately. The grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Regional P.F. Commissioner-II (Nidhi Aapke Nikat), Visakhapatnam, duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’, according to RPF Commissioner-II Pavan Kumar Jasti.

They may register their grievances either through post/courier/fax no.0891-2558734/e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in Further, any member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF AC No./at least with details of the establishment last served. Specific time slots are allotted according to the classification of stakeholders of EPFO.

