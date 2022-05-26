Visakhapatnam: ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to be held in city on June 10

Grievances can be sent to Regional PF Commissioner on or before June 5

The next ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme will be held at the Regional PF Office at Marripalem VUDA Layout on June 10.

It may be recalled that the ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’, being conducted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on the 10 th of every month, has been rechristened as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. The idea is to make it more participatory and broadbased.

All Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, as well as employers (both exempted and un-exempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues, can send the same to the Regional PF Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, on or before June 5.

The grievances/issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may be sent to the respective district offices on or before June 5 as the District Offices are also conducting the programme separately. Grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Regional PF Commissioner-II (Nidhi Aapke Nikat), Visakhapatnam, duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’, according to Regional PF Commissioner-II Veera Manikanth K.

They may register their grievances either through post/courier/fax no.0891-2558734/e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in. Further, any PF member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF account number with details of the establishment last served. Specific time slots are allotted according to the classification of stakeholders of EPFO.

The timeslots for June 10 are: subscribers – 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., employers (unexempted establishments) – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and employers (exempted establishments) – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m..