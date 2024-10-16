GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ on Oct. 28

Published - October 16, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’, being conducted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has been rechristened as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF Near You) to bring all stakeholders onto a common platform for exchange of ideas, dissemination of information apart from redressal of grievances. The idea is to make it more participatory and broadbased.

The next Nidhi Aapke Nikat will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 28 at the following venues. They are: Visakhapatnam district — ESIC Branch Office, Marripalem, Visakhapatnam; Anakapalli district — ESIC Branch Office, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district – ITDA Conference Hall, Paderu.

Regional PF Commissioner-II C.N. Pavan Kumari Jasti has called upon all Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers as well as employers (both exempted and unexempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts having any grievances/issues can send the same to the Nodal Officer concerned by October 28.

Grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Regional PF Commissioner-II (Nidhi Aapke Nikat), Visakhapatnam, duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. They may register their grievances either through post/courier/fax no.0891-2558734/e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in.

Any PF member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment or PF account number, or details of the establishment last served.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.