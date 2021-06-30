‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ on July 12

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 17:18 IST

The next ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’ will be held on July 12 at Regional PF Office, Marripalem VUDA Layout, NAD Post, Visakhapatnam. All Employees’ Provident Fund subscribers as well as employers (both exempted and unexempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues, are asked to prefer the same before the Regional P.F. Commissioner, Visakhapatnam by July 6.

The grievances/ issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram may be preferred at the respective districts offices on or before July 7 as the district offices are also conducting this programme separately at their district offices, according to Abdul Khader, Assistant PF Commissioner (NAN).

Advertising

Advertising

The grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) Visakhapatnam, duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat.’ They may register their grievances either through post / courier / fax no.0897-2558734 / e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in.

Further, any PF member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF A/C No./at least with details of the establishment last served. Specific time slots are allotted according to the classification of stakeholders of EPFO.