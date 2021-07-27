‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ on August 10

The next ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF Near You) will be held at the Regional PF Office, Marripalem VUDA lay-out, here on August 10.

All Employees’ Provident Fund subscribers as well as employers (both exempted and un-exempted establishments) and other stakeholders of the Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues are requested to prefer the same before the Regional P.F. Commissioner, Visakhapatnam on or before August 5, according to Assistant PF Commissioner Abdul Khader.

The grievances/issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaramm may be preferred at the respective districts offices on or before August 7 as they are also conducting this programme separately. The grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) Visakhapatnam duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat.’ They may register their grievances either through post /courier /fax no.0891-2558734 / e-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in

Further, any PF member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF A/C no./at least with details of the establishment last served.