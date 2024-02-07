ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Vujicic urges youth to believe in power of unity, humanity and gratitude

February 07, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Speaking at a motivational lecture organised by Andhra University on the AU Engineering College grounds here on Tuesday, Mr. Vujicic said that good values and principles are learned with a good education system.

The Hindu Bureau

Well-known motivational speaker Nick Vujicic addressing the students at AU College of Engineering Ground, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

World-renowned motivational speaker Nick Vujicic urged people, particularly youngsters, to believe in key things: the power of gratitude, unity, life, and the power of humanity.

“It doesn’t matter how much money a person earns. How much love and generosity he earns in his life is more important,” he added.

Speaking at a motivational lecture organised by Andhra University on the AU Engineering College grounds here on Tuesday, Mr Nick said that good values and principles are learned with a good education system. He said that the Andhra Pradesh State government’s efforts in this regard are laudable as it is providing a good education system.

Thousands of people, particularly college students and parents attended the programme.

Mr. Vujicic said that this was his eighth visit to India. He has visited 81 countries so far to give motivational lectures. “This time I came to give a motivational lecture in Visakhapatnam free of charge because I love India. It is the only country in the world to tell my story in school textbooks,” he said. The title of his lesson is ‘Attitude is Altitude’.

Mr. Vujicic said that he would try to meet the Prime Minister next time and would like to visit India more often as it is a country with a lot of opportunities.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prasada Reddy spoke about the achievements of the university in the past few years.

