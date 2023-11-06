ADVERTISEMENT

NIA files supplementary chargesheet in espionage racket case

November 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The case involves Manmohan Surendra Panda who allegedly shared classified information related to Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative and other individuals for money

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, in the case involving a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused Manmohan Surendra Panda and other Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, aimed at carrying out espionage-related activities.

Hailing from Mumbai, Manmohan Surendra Panda has been charged under Sections 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Initially registered at the PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada, this case was later re-registered by the NIA on May 5, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations revealed that Manmohan Surendra Panda was sharing classified information related to the Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Harsh, along with other unidentified individuals.

It has also come to light that Manmohan Surendra Panda was receiving monetary compensation from other suspected Pakistani operatives, Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and several unknown individuals, through crypto channels. In return for these illicit funds, Manmohan Surendra Panda was found transmitting highly confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines.

Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US