NIA files supplementary chargesheet in espionage racket case

November 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, in the case involving a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused Manmohan Surendra Panda and other Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, aimed at carrying out espionage-related activities.

Hailing from Mumbai, Manmohan Surendra Panda has been charged under Sections 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Initially registered at the PS Counter Intelligence Cell, Vijayawada, this case was later re-registered by the NIA on May 5, 2023.

Investigations revealed that Manmohan Surendra Panda was sharing classified information related to the Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Harsh, along with other unidentified individuals.

It has also come to light that Manmohan Surendra Panda was receiving monetary compensation from other suspected Pakistani operatives, Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and several unknown individuals, through crypto channels. In return for these illicit funds, Manmohan Surendra Panda was found transmitting highly confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines.

Further investigation is on.

