NI-MSME and Andhra University to organise conference on September 12 and 13

National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), in association with Andhra University Incubation Council, will organise an international conference on Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability (EESS 2024), sponsored under International Cooperation Scheme, on the AU campus here from September 12 to 13.

The objective of the conference is to promote sustainable practices among MSMEs to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and achieve Net Zero target by 2070 for the country, said a release here on Wednesday.

Delegates from six countries, 12 Indian experts, 140 MSMEs, 20 exhibitors, 19 paper presenters and six international speakers will participate.

