GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NI-MSME and Andhra University to organise conference on September 12 and 13

Published - September 11, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), in association with Andhra University Incubation Council, will organise an international conference on Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability (EESS 2024), sponsored under International Cooperation Scheme, on the AU campus here from September 12 to 13.

The objective of the conference is to promote sustainable practices among MSMEs to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and achieve Net Zero target by 2070 for the country, said a release here on Wednesday.

Delegates from six countries, 12 Indian experts, 140 MSMEs, 20 exhibitors, 19 paper presenters and six international speakers will participate.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.