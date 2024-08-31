NHRC and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University host Open House discussion on fishermen’s rights in Visakhapatnam

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, organised a one-day Open House discussion on ‘Rights of Fishermen’, on the university’s auditorium here on Saturday.

NHRC acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani delivered the inaugural address and the university Vice-Chancellor D. Surya Prakasa Rao gave the welcome address.

Technical sessions on topics like Human Rights Violation in India’s Fishing Communities, Fishing Rights & Environmental Issues, and Social Security Measures /Welfare Schemes for the Fishermen Community, were held.

The Centre’s Fisheries Department Commissioner K. Mohammad Koya was present among others.

