NHRC and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University host Open House discussion on fishermen’s rights in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 31, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, organised a one-day Open House discussion on ‘Rights of Fishermen’, on the university’s auditorium here on Saturday.

NHRC acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani delivered the inaugural address and the university Vice-Chancellor D. Surya Prakasa Rao gave the welcome address.

Technical sessions on topics like Human Rights Violation in India’s Fishing Communities, Fishing Rights & Environmental Issues, and Social Security Measures /Welfare Schemes for the Fishermen Community, were held.

The Centre’s Fisheries Department Commissioner K. Mohammad Koya was present among others.

