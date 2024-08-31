GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University host Open House discussion on fishermen’s rights in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 31, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, organised a one-day Open House discussion on ‘Rights of Fishermen’, on the university’s auditorium here on Saturday.

NHRC acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani delivered the inaugural address and the university Vice-Chancellor D. Surya Prakasa Rao gave the welcome address.

Technical sessions on topics like Human Rights Violation in India’s Fishing Communities, Fishing Rights & Environmental Issues, and Social Security Measures /Welfare Schemes for the Fishermen Community, were held.

The Centre’s Fisheries Department Commissioner K. Mohammad Koya was present among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.