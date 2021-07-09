NHAI places staff of contracting firms under suspension

Viewing the Ankapalle accident seriously, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has placed the key personnel of the contracting firms responsible for the work DBL Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways Private Limited, CEMOSA and ARMENGE Engineering and Management Consultants Private Limited under suspension.

Two girders of an under-construction flyover in the six-lane project of Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH-16, toppled down on July 6 at around 6 p.m resulting in the death of two persons and injuring three others.

According to GM (Projects) NHAI, P. Sivasankar, an expert team of two professors from Andhra University also had visited the site on July 7, to investigate the cause of the incident. He said that an expert committee has been constituted by the NHAI to ascertain the reasons for the incident and Member (Tech) from NHAI, New Delhi, also had visited the site on Thursday, to take stock of the situation.

The NHAI has already issued instructions to follow the safety norms and procedures to prevent recurrence of such incidents and further assured that stringent action would be taken against those found guilty of negligent attitude and dereliction of duties as per the findings of the expert committee.

According to an NHAI release, prima facie it appears to be a case of toppling of girders due to poor and inadequate anchorage after erection of the girders and the quality parameters seem to be in order.

The NHAI release also stated that officials from the local field office had reached the spot immediately after the incident and provided relief measures apart from taking all precautionary steps with the assistance of district administration and police.