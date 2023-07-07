NGT Chennai dismisses case against NTPC Simhadri

July 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Chennai bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 5 dismissed a complaint filed by a villager alleging non-compliance of Environmental Clearance (EC) conditions of NTPC Simhadri, according to a release here from the coal power station on Thursday.

According to the release, the court considered the merit of the complaint and dismissed the original petition.

“This confirms NTPC’s commitment to the environment and compliance of all norms,” the release added.

“NTPC Simhadri uses state-of-the-art pollution control technologies and equipment for continuous monitoring of ambient air quality. Various parameters are monitored on round-the-clock basis and shared online on real-time basis with statutory bodies to State and Central pollution control boards. Any correction and mitigation measures are immediately initiated under information to Pollution Control Board,” the release stated.

The control parameters for air, ground water and effluents are being analysed in-house and through accredited third-party laboratories every fortnight and the same is submitted to statutory bodies as compliance.

Green belt development and reduction of carbon footprint is a main objective of NTPC Simhadri and the same is being carried out on a continuous basis. “Till date, 13.80 lakh trees have been planted with a survival rate of more than 90%. Every year 40,000 trees are being planted through AP Social Forestry Department,” the release said.

