Visakhapatnam

NGO’s work for social uplift lauded

A milestone: Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu along with Shireen Rahaman, founder of Chaitanya Sravanti, arriving to take part in the anniversary celebrations of the NGO in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Chaitanya Sravanti celebrates 30th anniversary

‘Chaitanya Sravanti’, an NGO working for the uplift of society through women creating awareness among them should expand its services to rural areas, Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said.

Participating in the 30th anniversary of the NGO on Beach Road on Sunday, he said with 6.5 lakh SHGs accounting for 80 lakh women the organisation could play a greater role in their welfare. During his term as Panchayat Raj Minister, 30 lakh of the 50 lakh households that had no toilets were provided the facility spending ₹15,000 on each toilet and 7000 saplings planted on a stretch of 700 km. Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu said cleanliness got pride of place in the Narendra Modi government and ‘Chaitanya Sravanti’ president Shireen Rahaman was appointed Swachh Bharat ambassador.

