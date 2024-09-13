NGOs provide aid to flood-affected families in Vijayawada

Rural Development Welfare Society(RDWS), an NGO from Visakhapatnam, joined hands with Save the Child Foundation, USA, to deliver crucial aid to flood-affected families of Rajarajeshwaripeta in Vijayawada on Friday.

The organisations distributed Family Survival Kits to 33 families, each containing 24 essential grocery items, rice, pulses, milk and dry food items and additionally this kit also contains dry clothes, sarees, blankets and towels and hygiene materials including bath soaps, toothbrushes with toothpaste and sanitary napkins to support their immediate needs, according to a release issued by Ooha Mahanthi, Director of RDWS.

Ms Ooha emphasised on the importance of personal hygiene and health during the distribution, especially focussing on menstrual health and hygiene for girls and women. The RDWS volunteers also distributed sarees to 45 elderly women, alongside buns, biscuits, and fruits to 68 children, providing them with immediate nourishment.

Ms Ooha expressed concern on students losing their books and school bags in the floodwaters and said that RDWS would take steps to address the issue. The NGO plans to provide 1,250 children in Vijayawada’s flood-affected slums with new notebooks, school bags, and essential stationery to ensure continuity of their education.