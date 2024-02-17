GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGO provides free HPV vaccination to 50 girls in Visakhapatnam

February 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chaitanya Sravanthi, an NGO, as part of its healthcare activity, provided free HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccination to 50 girls in the 9 to 14 years age group, at the Community Hall, opposite Mrs. AVN College, here on Saturday.

The vaccine was administered to 50 girls in the first phase. The cost of each dose of vaccine is ₹2,000, and the entire expenditure of ₹1 lakh, is being borne by the organisation. The second dose will be given to the girls after six months.

Dr. Panduranga Kumari, HOD in charge of Radiation Oncology of KGH, who participated as a guest, said that HPV causes cervical cancer in women and underlined the need for parents to be aware of it. She commended Chaitanya Sravanthi for organising the free vaccination for girls.

Dr. Shirin Rahaman, president of Chaitanya Sravanthi, said that cervical cancer was the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women after breast cancer. It was more prevalent in rural than urban women.

She underlined the need to create awareness among the people on this disease. Vaccination between 9 and 14 years of age was ideal to get more immunity. This group should take the vaccine twice. Those who were in the 15 – 26 age group should take the vaccine three times.

Chaitanya Sravanthi representatives K. Asoka Kumari and Rukia Begum.

