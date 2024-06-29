NGO plans to plant 50 lakh saplings in Visakhapatnam

Green Climate set a target of planting 50 lakh saplings in Visakhapatnanm, according to its founder J.V. Ratnam here on Saturday. He said that the target was set to help the nature for producing 5,000 tons of oxygen in the city. The NGO planted medicinal and flowering plants as part of the target at SFS School at Seethammadhara here. The school principal Rev.Fr.P.Vijay Kumar participated in the event and said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to save nature and plant a sapling. He advised people to consume organic plant foods.

