NGO holds vaccine safety programme

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 January 2021 09:35 IST

During the day-long event, Aarohan raised awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures as well as other health-related and sanitation issues

A COVID-19 prevention and vaccine safety programme was organised by Aarohan, a Delhi-based NGO, at Musirgada village of Dumbriguda block, in the district, as part of Sankrati Sambaralu, on Sunday.

During the day-long event, Aarohan raised awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures as well as other health-related and sanitation issues like menstrual hygiene and nutrition. Medical kits consisting of sanitisers, reusable masks and sanitary napkins were distributed.

The event was followed by a community feast. Tribal artistes performed Dhimsa dance to the beats of drums and folk songs.

Advertising

Advertising

Aarohan president Rani Patel noted that the objective was to send a positive social message concerning health, while the Sankranti festival was on.

She raised concern about the lack of knowledge of basic rights among the tribal people.

Aarohan aligns its work with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to reduce poverty and provide social protection to the poor.