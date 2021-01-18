NGO holds vaccine safety programme

A COVID-19 prevention and vaccine safety programme was organised by Aarohan, a Delhi-based NGO, at Musirgada village of Dumbriguda block, in the district, as part of Sankrati Sambaralu, on Sunday.
During the day-long event, Aarohan raised awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures as well as other health-related and sanitation issues like menstrual hygiene and nutrition. Medical kits consisting of sanitisers, reusable masks and sanitary napkins were distributed.
The event was followed by a community feast. Tribal artistes performed Dhimsa dance to the beats of drums and folk songs.
Aarohan president Rani Patel noted that the objective was to send a positive social message concerning health, while the Sankranti festival was on.
She raised concern about the lack of knowledge of basic rights among the tribal people.
Aarohan aligns its work with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to reduce poverty and provide social protection to the poor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath