Next Cabinet meeting will discuss new tourism policy, says Minister

The New Tourism Policy will accord priority to employment generation, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said, adding that it will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

“Tourism sector is the second largest revenue-churner after agriculture. The government will encourage private investment in theme-based sectors to develop Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada as tourist destinations,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media, after taking part in an interactive session with investors and stakeholders at Rushikonda Harita Resorts on Thursday.

Augmenting infrastructure

The State is endowed with rich resources, glorious heritage and the second largest coastline of the country. It has tremendous potential in tourism. “Augmenting the existing infrastructure, promotion of the brand pan India and abroad, and rolling out a red carpet to the investors and tourists are among the priorities of the government,” he said.

Referring to the success stories of Kerala and Goa in promoting tourism, the Minister said the investors would be given clearances by Tourism Department within a week of submitting proposals. “Designated officials will liaison with other departments to expedite the clearances,” he said.

The government will promote ecology, religion, tribal, village, adventure, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) tourism.

“Issues pertaining to launching of seaplanes at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam Barrage and Nagarjunasagar have been sorted out. Ecotourism will be promoted in Dandakaranya and Nallamala forests,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director Pravin Kumar said the tourism policy would address all the concerns expressed by the stakeholders.

PPP mode

“The new policy will focus on making Visakhapatnam a major tourist attraction. Recreation, wellness and culinary tourism will be encouraged under PPP mode for which about 50 prospective destinations have been identified,” he said.

Mr. Pravin Kumar, who is also the CEO of A.P. Tourism Authority, said private investors would be encouraged in tourism projects because of their expertise, experience and resources.

Buddhist heritage sites

“Private participation in the heritage tourism is nil thus far. Around 40 Buddhist heritage sites across the State qualify to be developed as tourist attraction,” said Mr. Pravin Kumar.