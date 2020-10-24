Newly-wed groom among two killed in accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 October 2020 21:16 IST

Eight others injured after van overturns on ghat road

Two persons, including a bridegroom, died and eight others were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned on ghat road at G. Madugula mandal on Friday night. The incident reportedly occurred when they were returning after the marriage. It was learnt that bride suffered simple injuries in the accident.

The deceased were identified as V. Siva ( 30), the bridegroom, and his relative V. Sombari (43), both natives of Magathapalem, an interior village of G. Madugula mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the reports, the duo along with nearly 20 persons were returning to Magathpalem from G Madugula in the van. While Sombari died on the spot, Siva died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered and investigation is on.