Newly married couple ‘end’ life in Gajuwaka

A newly married couple ended their lives by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in their house at Pentayya Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Narendra Kumar (22) and his wife Dhilleswari (21).

According to sources, Narendra and Dhilleswari went to attend a marriage on Thursday night and returned home around 10 p.m. Their neighbours grew suspicious as they did not come out of the house till 10 a.m. on Friday. They alerted the police after repeated knocks on the doors went unanswered. The police broke open the door and found the couple dead.

It is learnt that Narendra was working with a private firm in Autonagar area, while Dhilleswari was a home maker. Sources said that the couple had a love marriage just nine months ago.

The police are yet to ascertain the exact reasons for the couple resorting to the extreme step. Sources said that the police were suspecting financial crisis to be one of the reasons. A case has been registered by Gajuwaka police. Investigation is on.

Helpline

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.