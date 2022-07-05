Newborn found abandoned at burial ground in Visakhapatnam

The infant died while undergoing treatment at the hospital

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned at a burial ground in the Sriharipuram area under Malkapuram Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning.

As per the police, some unidentified persons had left the baby at the burial ground.

A few locals reached the spot after hearing the baby crying and rescued him. They immediately informed the local police and the baby was shifted to a hospital.

However, the infant died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Malkapuram Police are in search of the persons who left the baby at the burial ground.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.