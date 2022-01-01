New Year’s Eve revelry a low-key affair in city

Visakhapatnam

01 January 2022 17:56 IST

Many people celebrate the event at their homes

For the second time in a row, New Year’s Eve revelry in the city was a low-key affair. As per the police, the ushering of the New Year was peaceful without any unfortunate incidents in the intervening night.

Most of the people limited the celebrations to their homes. The number of apartment associations which came forward to organise New Year’s Eve events was also on a low-key, compared to the previous years. Beach Road stretch from Yarada to Bheemili was closed for visitors from 8 p.m. Flyovers were closed and barricades were arranged along BRTS roads from 10 p.m. Due to weekend, many people thronged the Agency areas in the district to welcome the New Year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, said major issues like racing, dangerous and zig-zag driving were not reported from any where in the city. Even before 8 p.m., most of the visitors left the beaches cooperating with the police. Wine shops were also closed by 8 p.m. “No hotels were allowed to organise any parties and events, restaurants were closed within time so there was no movement of people after 11 p.m.,” the ADCP added

Special drive

The city police organised a special drive and booked 134 cases of drunken driving on the New Year’s Eve. The police teams have also generated e-challan against as many as 1,020 people for driving vehicles by not wearing helmet. Only nine cases of dangerous driving were registered.

The traffic police are also written to the Transport Department officials to cancel driving licence of about 104 people who were caught in drunken driving in the last couple of days.

Temples witnessed crowds as people welcomed New Year on a positive note. Tourists places, including Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, R.K Beach, Rushikonda, and zoo park, have seen huge crowds including tourists from other places to spend the first day of the year. People flocked to restaurants and coffee shops with friends and families to celebrate the New Year.