New Year eve celebrations: 222 booked for drunken driving, 1,600 MV violations reported in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 222 persons were booked for drunken driving on the New Year eve at various places here on Saturday night. The police teams which were mobilised at major junctions have also booked as many as 1,559 cases against motorists for driving vehicles violating the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, which includes triple-riding, rash driving and driving without helmet. Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported along the Beach Road stretches, BRTS roads and other prime locations, as per the police.

The middle roads of BRTS between Hanumanthuwaka to Adavivaram, Convent Junction to Gopalapatnam and Maddilapalem to RTC Complex were closed. The Telugu Thalli flyover and the underpass at Assilmetta were also closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday. No vehicles were allowed between The Park Hotel junction and NTR statue stretch. A large number of police personnel were posted at strategic locations between Rushikonda and Tenneti Park stretch to keep a check on possible bike racings. Scores of people thronged the Beach Road to celebrate the New Year from the evening. There was huge crowd movement till 3 a.m.

Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sumit Garud Sunil and other police officials visited the Beach Road and monitored the situation. The Police Commissioner interacted with a few beach visitors and took their feedback.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sheikh Arifullah said that over 400 traffic police personnel were on duty till the morning. Enforcement was on at various points for drunken driving and MV Act cases. Teams were mobilised to divert traffic and ensure proper parking apart from focussing on accident-prone areas, he said.

A couple of accidents had occurred at Hanumanthuwaka and Airport area but the cause was attributed to to the negligence of lorry drivers, and has nothing to do with the New Year revelry. However, a speeding car hit a boundary wall, resulting in minor injuries to a beggar and the car driver in the accident. The police suspect drunken driving to be the cause of the accident

Inspector of East Sub Division (Traffic) Ch Shanmukha Rao said that BRTS roads, Underpass and Beach Road are generally some of the focus areas. Last year, there was a fatal accident on Hanumanthuwaka BRTS road, he recalled. “Teams of police have brought the entire city under their blanket and moreover, we have created awareness about the restrictions, Do’s & Don’ts during the New Year eve revelry well ahead,” he said

.Meanwhile the Law & Order enforcement teams have booked cases against 76 persons for consuming liquor at a public place and 47 were booked for creating nuisance at various places.

Teams of City Task Force (CTF) and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have also conducted raids at four places and arrested four persons for being in illegal possession of 6.66 litres of liquor.