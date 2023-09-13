New Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner likely to take charge on September 14

September 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A. Ravi Shankar is likely to take charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam on Thursday. After his appointment as the Police Commissioner a few days ago, the senior Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer had arrived to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He was received by several police officials at the Airport. The Police Commissioner post has been elevated to the rank of ADGP (Law & Order) in view of Visakhapatnam being announced as the proposed Executive capital. Mr. Ravi Shankar was transferred after a short stint of being the Director of Vigilance and Enforcement wing.

