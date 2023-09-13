ADVERTISEMENT

New Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner likely to take charge on September 14

September 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A. Ravi Shankar

A. Ravi Shankar is likely to take charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam on Thursday. After his appointment as the Police Commissioner a few days ago, the senior Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer had arrived to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He was received by several police officials at the Airport. The Police Commissioner post has been elevated to the rank of ADGP (Law & Order) in view of Visakhapatnam being announced as the proposed Executive capital. Mr. Ravi Shankar was transferred after a short stint of being the Director of Vigilance and Enforcement wing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US